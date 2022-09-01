Left Menu

MP: Woman jumps into well with two daughters in Raisen; all three die

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 01-09-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 17:13 IST
MP: Woman jumps into well with two daughters in Raisen; all three die
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her minor daughters, including an 8-month-old, in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

Parvati Bai (24) jumped into a well along with her three-year-old and 8-month-old daughters on Wednesday evening, Sultanganj police station in charge Vimlesh Rai said.

''Her husband Ramkrishna Lodhi informed police in the night after which the three bodies were retrieved from the well. The woman and Lodhi were staying separate from the latter's parents and other kin,'' he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Tiwari said all angles are being investigated.

Lodhi has told police he and his wife had no dispute and that he was unable to understand why she took this extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022