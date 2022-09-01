7 private factory employees consume poison to protest salary delay, transfer; hospitalised

Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday to protest delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

All of them consumed the unidentified poisonous substance simultaneously and were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger, Pardeshipura police station sub-inspector (SI) Ajay Singh Kushwaha said.

The employees were working in a factory manufacturing products used in modular kitchens, he said.

The factory owners had not paid their salaries for months and had also transferred them to some other establishment because of which they were facing a lot of problems, Kushwaha said, adding the police were probing the incident.

An associate of the victims, Anil Nigam, said they consumed poison in front of the private company's office in the city.

He claimed the factory owners had told the seven employees not to report to work as their services were no longer required. However, this was not confirmed by the police.

