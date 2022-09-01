Tamillionaire seeks real innovation from heartlands as India turns 75

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/ATK): "As the world order resets itself, India, 75 years young and thriving like never before, turns into a playground of innovation that impacts the lives of millions of next-generation techpreneurs who seek to break the glass ceiling and emerge winners." India's start-up ecosystem is projecting over 100 soonicorns - that is, soon to be unicorns, thanks to the consistent improvement in the GII (Global Innovation Index) ranking. The Knowledge Capital, the vibrant start-up sphere, is paving way to enrich the national innovation ecosystem.

But for innovative ideas to turn into reality, there is a need for changemakers, ordinary individuals like you and me, whose actions ensure that extraordinary innovations of the geniuses become the hope of the marginalized and make the world a better place for all. Welcome to the world of Tamillionaire, a platform where the common man has harnessed his uncommon potential. Tamillionaire is a platform to promote innovators to help them turn entrepreneurs and guide them to breathe life, promote, mentor, incubate, network and connect with other ecosystem players, help with commercialization, licensing, parenting, documentation, legal support among others to help the innovator in their journey.

"Tamillionaire believes that wealth creation today needs a reboot with the need for diversification through non-market-linked, curated investment opportunities that go beyond the routine stocks, fixed deposits and gold. Tamillionaire is an investor-first, technology-driven, transparency-focused digital investment platform that caters to the intelligent innovator as well as the innovative investor who seeks a curated alternative investment opportunity," avers Karthik Swamy, the brain behind Tamillionaire Capital and Innovations. "There is a need to breathe life into Made-in-India innovations that can result in earthshaking global inventions. This calls for an incubating culture that nurtures inventors to come on a proper platform where genuine innovators from the heart of the hinterlands come together.

Tamillionaire's vision is to build a repository of grassroot, technological innovators backed by traditional knowledge and to upscale innovations to cater to a global market. We help the innovators to be at their ideating best, since we scout, document, help patent, innovate, fund and make a patented idea into a commercially viable solution," says Karthik Swamy, whose aim is to bring Indian earth-shaking innovations into global trailblazers. This Story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

