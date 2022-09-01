Laxman Narasimhan to step down as Reckitt CEO on September 30, search for successor begins

Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Thursday said its CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down on September 30, 2022, after leading the company for three years.

''Narasimhan has decided for personal and family reasons to relocate back to the United States and has been approached for an opportunity that enables him to live there,'' said a statement from Reckitt Benckiser Group, known as Reckitt.

He will be replaced by Nicandro Durante, current Senior Independent Director, who will step into the role of CEO, as the board evaluates and selects the future leadership, it said.

''The chairman and the nomination committee have begun the process to identify the best long-term candidate to take Reckitt on the next phase of its growth and transformation journey,'' it added.

Narasimhan, 55, who holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune and an MBA from The Wharton School, was appointed as CEO of Reckitt on September 1, 2019.

Since his appointment, Narasimhan has led a successful rejuvenation of the company's strategy, execution and foundational capabilities, said Reckitt, which owns popular household brands such as Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Durex, Veet and Strepsils.

Prior to joining Reckitt, Narasimhan held various senior roles at PepsiCo from 2012 to 2019, including those of global chief commercial officer, chief executive officer of Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa operations and chief executive officer of Latin America.

Before PepsiCo, he also served as a Director of McKinsey & Company and held various roles from 1993 to 2012.

Chris Sinclair, Chairman of Reckitt, thanked Narasimhan for leading the organisation through a significant transformation over the last three years.

''We wish him and his family all the very best as he fulfils his desire to return to the United States,'' he said.

Laxman said, ''I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Reckitt. It is a great company with an incredible team and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together in these last three years. I have been offered an opportunity to return to the United States and although it is difficult to leave, it is the right decision for me and my family.'' About Nicandro Durante, Reckitt said he is a highly experienced CEO and familiar with the strategy and direction of Reckitt, having been on the board for a number of years.

''With immediate effect, Nicandro will cease to be the Senior Independent Director and will step down from the nomination, remuneration and CRSEC committees of the Board,'' the statement said.

