Olectra Greentech plans to raise Rs 800 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:02 IST
Electric mobility firm Olectra Greentech on Thursday said its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 800 crore through issuance of securities.

The company is looking to raise the amount through issuance of equity shares and /or through sale of securities convertible into equity shares.

These could include issuance of warrants through one or more private offerings, it said in a statement.

However, Olectra Greentech did not specify the purpose for raising the funds.

Established in 2000, the company is part of the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited.

Driven by higher revenue, the company saw its net profit rise to Rs 18.8 crore in the June quarter.

