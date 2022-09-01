Cruise updates software for autonomous vehicles after wreck

An autonomous vehicle run by Cruise LLC got into a wreck while making a left turn, causing the company to update software and recall 80 vehicles.

The San Francisco-based unit of General Motors says the crash happened on June 3. The company says it filed recall paperwork at the request of federal safety regulators and to be transparent with the public.

In documents posted on Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cruise said one of its vehicles was making an unprotected left turn at an intersection when it was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The oncoming vehicle was in a right turn lane dedicated to buses when it switched lanes and went straight, hitting the right rear of the Cruise car.

The document says police found the other vehicle was the party most at fault for the crash.

The cruise began charging passengers for robotaxi rides in June after getting approval from California regulators.

It wasn't clear from the recall documents whether a passenger was riding in the Cruise vehicle or if anyone was injured.

Cruise says in the documents that the software update will prevent similar crashes in the future. The company says this was the first crash in more than 123,000 unprotected left turns made before the software change.

