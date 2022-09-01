Ford recalls SUVs for their heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Left Menu

01-09-2022
Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs in the US because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Thirteen fires were limited to the blower motor area, while 12 involved extensive damage to the SUVs. Three fires damaged structures and one damaged another vehicle.

One person reported injuries to their hand and fingers, and all fire reports indicated that the vehicles were running at the time of the incident, Ford said in documents posted on Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting September 12.

