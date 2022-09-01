Left Menu

Ashok Leyland shares surge 5.7 per cent on new orders, healthy sales growth

The share price of Ashok Leyland surged 5.71 per cent on Thursday on reports that the company has bagged an order to supply 1,400 school buses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 18:50 IST
Ashok Leyland shares surge 5.7 per cent on new orders, healthy sales growth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The share price of Ashok Leyland surged 5.71 per cent on Thursday on reports that the company has bagged an order to supply 1,400 school buses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Ashok Leyland shares soared 5.71 per cent to Rs 162.80 on the BSE. The scrip surged to a high of Rs 163.45 in the intra-day.

Ashok Leyland's share prices surged despite general selling pressure in the Indian equities markets. The benchmark Sensex of the BSE dipped 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent, while Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumped 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent on Thursday. It has been reported in a section of media that Ashok Leyland has bagged a mega order to supply 1,400 school buses in the UAE.

The stock exchanges have sought clarification from Ashok Leyland on the news. "The Company is requested to submit its clarification to the Exchange in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015," the BSE said. The reply to the clarification is awaited. Strong sales growth also boosted Ashok Leyland's share price. Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales surged 51 per cent to 14,121 units in August.

The company's total medium and heavy Commercial Vehicle sales surged 81 per cent year-on-year to 8,379 units in August as compared to 4,632 units sold in August 2021. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales jumped by 21 per cent year-on-year to 5,742 units in August 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022