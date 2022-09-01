BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry presents Startup Series 2.0: Startup Stories - Unfolding the Unicorn Journey: A Game Changer

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): BRICS CCI is set to host the 2nd edition of the Start-up Series 'Start-up Stories: Unfolding the Unicorn journey' which aims to provide a wholesome approach for young entrepreneurs and build young leaders to effectively articulate their ideas in a meaningful manner by networking, mentorship, partnerships, and funding for young entrepreneurs. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 9, 2022, starting 10.30 AM IST onwards; in an attempt to bring successful UNICORN founders and thriving Start-ups together to get an insight into their journey from the initial phase to now successful unicorn companies. The event's target audience is young entrepreneurs and those seeking their start-ups through not-so-popular means (i.e. tv shows, loans, etc.).

Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, MoS Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt of India, has kindly obliged to grace the event as the chief guest. The event is conceptualised by our Vice Chairman Shri Sameep Shastri. A one-of-kind line of eminent Unicorn and Soonicorn founders are invited as speakers and panelists, which are as follows- Dr Vaibhav Kapoor (Founder, PristynCare); Vikram Chopra (Founder and CEO, CARS24), Alakh Pandey (Founder and CEO, Physicswallah), Dr Jitendra Das (Director, FORE School of Management), Aseem Garg (Founder, DCDC Kidney Care), Jitendra Chouksey (Founder, FITTR), Smiti Bhatt Deorah (Co-founder Advantage Club), Jitendra Sharma (Founder, Hair Originals), Bibin Babu (Co-founder, Payiza), Amit Singhal (Founder and CEO, Fluid Ventures), Sushil Sharma (Founder and CEO, Marwari Catalysts Pvt Ltd), Rajesh Sawhney (Board Member, GSF India), Sandra Stephen (Vice President, Indian Angel Network), Ruhail Ranjan (Head, Investment Vertical, BRICS CCI).

The audience will be to the tune of 150-200 including Govt Officials, Diplomats, Bureaucrats, Foreign Officials, and other dignitaries; who will engage with Startup Stories that have defined India's business narratives beyond mundane white colour to amazing UNICORN colours. The event is being co-partnered by FORE School of Management New Delhi, and supported by TVBRICS, Startup Reporter, Startup News, Geostrata, The Brand Story; and supported by Rising Bharat and Startup India.

