Royal Enfield sales rise 53 per cent in August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:09 IST
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 53 per cent increase in total sales at 70,112 units in August, 2022.

The company had sold 45,860 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 62,236 units as against 38,572 units in August 2021, registering a growth of 61 per cent, it added.

Exports grew by 8.1 per cent at 7,876 units last month as compared to 7,288 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the company witnessed incremental volumes following the launch of its new bike Hunter 350 early last month and sales of the model will start across several international markets in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up "equal partnership" talk with action in Africa

