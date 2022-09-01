Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 8.3 pc rise in Aug sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:25 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Thursday reported an 8.3 per cent rise in total sales at 79,559 units in August 2022.

The company had sold 73,463 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales in August 2022 were at 64,654 units as against 61,809 units in the same month last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Exports were at 14,905 units last month as compared to 11,654 units in August 2021.

''With the festive season approaching, we look forward to an overall positive market scenario in terms of demand and supply. Considering the gradual improvement in the availability of semi-conductors, we are confident that the company will be able to retain this sales momentum,'' SMIPL Managing Director, Satoshi Uchida said.

