Zetwerk to appoint former ITC Agri biz CEO Sanjiv Rangrass to Board of Directors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:47 IST
Contract manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses on Thursday said it will appoint Sanjiv Rangrass to its board as an independent director and Board Member.

Rangrass spent 40 years at ITC Ltd, where he joined as a trainee, and became the CEO of the company's agribusiness unit before retiring in June 2022 as the conglomerate's group head for research and development, sustainability and projects.

He is also an active investor and has an envious track record of making angel investments in a few unicorns, including Zetwerk.

''We are excited to announce that Sanjiv Rangrass will be joining Zetwerk’s board of directors. Rangrass has witnessed Zetwerk's journey from its initial days and thoroughly understands the company’s business, growth and culture.

''As Zetwerk marches forward on its mission to become the world's most preferred contract manufacturing platform, Rangrass will shape the company's building blocks into long-term, sustainable engines of organisational growth,'' Zetwerk co-founder and CEO Amrit Acharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

