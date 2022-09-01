Left Menu

Germany: Issue of WW2 reparations is closed

The question of reparations has been concluded, a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said on Thursday after Poland estimated its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys and said it would demand reparations. "The position of the German government is unchanged, the question of reparations has been concluded," said the German ministry spokesperson in an email. "Poland renounced further reparations a long time ago, in 1953, and has several times confirmed this renunciation.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:01 IST
Germany: Issue of WW2 reparations is closed

The question of reparations has been concluded, a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said on Thursday after Poland estimated its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys and said it would demand reparations.

"The position of the German government is unchanged, the question of reparations has been concluded," said the German ministry spokesperson in an email.

"Poland renounced further reparations a long time ago, in 1953, and has several times confirmed this renunciation. This is a basic foundation basis for today's European order. Germany stands by its political and moral responsibility for the Second World War," added the spokesperson. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022