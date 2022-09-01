Germany: Issue of WW2 reparations is closed

The question of reparations has been concluded, a spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said on Thursday after Poland estimated its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys and said it would demand reparations.

"The position of the German government is unchanged, the question of reparations has been concluded," said the German ministry spokesperson in an email.

"Poland renounced further reparations a long time ago, in 1953, and has several times confirmed this renunciation. This is a basic foundation basis for today's European order. Germany stands by its political and moral responsibility for the Second World War," added the spokesperson. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

