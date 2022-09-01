Left Menu

Resigned riders of gasoline-fueled motorbikes pay for parking in Paris

"I'm totally against it (...) I might take the car to come to Paris now, who knows, so we'll have even more traffic jams, this measure is really totally inappropriate", pensioner Herve Jehanin, who lives in the suburbs, told Reuters. In recent years, Hidalgo has built a network of new bike lanes and increased parking fees for cars in a bid to steer Parisians and commuters towards more environmentally-friendly transport options.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:02 IST
Resigned riders of gasoline-fueled motorbikes pay for parking in Paris

Paris's town hall decision to make gasoline-fueled motorcycles pay for parking kicked in this Thursday, triggering reactions from riders ranging from resignation to dissatisfaction. The new charge fulfills a campaign promise of socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo and was set to start in January, but the measure was delayed as Hidalgo made a bid for the French presidency in the spring.

The move aims to reduce noise and pollution, as parking for electric motorcycles remains free. "I'm totally against it (...) I might take the car to come to Paris now, who knows, so we'll have even more traffic jams, this measure is really totally inappropriate", pensioner Herve Jehanin, who lives in the suburbs, told Reuters.

In recent years, Hidalgo has built a network of new bike lanes and increased parking fees for cars in a bid to steer Parisians and commuters towards more environmentally-friendly transport options. "I just paid my parking fee. This impact is financial but after that I think the goal is to kick out all type of vehicle out of Paris (...) it's sad but that's the way it is," said Sylvain Guittet, an architect whose offices are just outside Paris.

Motorcycling organizations and Paris' conservative opposition have called the motorbike parking fee plan a new tax that will not reduce congestion, while groups representing cyclists and pedestrians have welcomed the move, saying it was long overdue. "This changes everything (...) the only option left for us will be to let go of our motorbikes but, as things stand now, it is not easy to do everything by bike in Paris," said Antoine Coulis, a 23-year-old student.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022