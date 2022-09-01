21,684 new licenses issued from April 1-Aug 31 after process simplification: MCD

After simplification of the process of obtaining a general trade license, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued 21,684 new licenses between April 1 and August 31 this year, the civic body said on Thursday.

During the same period, 23,599 old licences have been renewed, it said in a statement.

The MCD is continuously making efforts to augment its revenue, it said. ''During the period of 1st April 2022 to 31st August 2022, it has garnered a total revenue of Rs 64.7 cr from issuance and renewal of general trade licenses,'' the civic body said in a statement.

The revenue garnered will enable the corporation to discharge its mandate efficiently towards public benefit and also pay salaries, pensions and related liabilities of its employees, the MCD said.

