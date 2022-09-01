Left Menu

21,684 new licenses issued from April 1-Aug 31 after process simplification: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:11 IST
After simplification of the process of obtaining a general trade license, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued 21,684 new licenses between April 1 and August 31 this year, the civic body said on Thursday.

During the same period, 23,599 old licences have been renewed, it said in a statement.

The MCD is continuously making efforts to augment its revenue, it said. ''During the period of 1st April 2022 to 31st August 2022, it has garnered a total revenue of Rs 64.7 cr from issuance and renewal of general trade licenses,'' the civic body said in a statement.

The revenue garnered will enable the corporation to discharge its mandate efficiently towards public benefit and also pay salaries, pensions and related liabilities of its employees, the MCD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

