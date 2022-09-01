Left Menu

Over 700 stores in TN signed up for Amazon Pay Smart programme: Official

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:24 IST
Over 700 local stores in Tamil Nadu have signed up for the Amazon Pay Smart Stores programme, a company official said here on Thursday.

The Amazon Pay Smart Store programme enables offline stores to be discovered by customers thereby improving in-store sales, Amazon Pay India Director rewards and merchant services, Girish Krishnan said.

''We are committed to enable merchants and customers with easy access to credit, reduce friction in their everyday transactions and maximise their savings. In the past one year, the programme has seen a 72 per cent increase in sign-ups from small and medium businesses in mobile phones, electronics, laptops, clothing, shoes..,'' he told reporters here.

With more than 4,000 smart stores from southern states, Coimbatore has 100 plus such stores, he added.

