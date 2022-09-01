Left Menu

Maha: Couple, two kids injured as tanker hits motorcycle in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:36 IST
A couple and their two children were injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday after a tanker rammed into their motorcycle, a police official said.

Their motorcycle had slowed down due to traffic on Parole Road in the afternoon when the tanker hit them from the rear, he said.

''The two children, aged five and one-and-half-year-old, were injured after they fell and almost came under the tanker's tyres. The younger one is serious and has been admitted in Sion Hospital in Mumbai,'' he said.

All four suffered injuries, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab the tanker driver who fled from the scene.

