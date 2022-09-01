Rupee declines by 4 paise to 79.56 against dollar on forex outflows

The rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the US dollar on Thursday due to a stronger dollar in the global markets and foreign fund outflows from domestic equities.

Crude oil prices dropping to two-week lows and dollar selling by exporters restricted the rupee losses, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.55 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.30 to 79.66 during the session.

The domestic unit finally settled at 79.56, down 4 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had finished at a nearly two-week high of 79.52. The domestic forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

''The Indian rupee gave up earlier gains to end the session marginally weaker this Thursday. Recovery of the greenback, weak Asian and EM peers and weak Asian and domestic equities weighed on sentiments,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The markets also shrugged off a crash in crude oil prices and exporters selling dollars this Thursday.

Technically, the USDINR pair is still stuck in the consolidation where 79.22 will be the support and 80.00 can work as a strong resistance.

Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, ''We expect the USDINR(Spot) to trade sideways with a positive bias and quote in the range of 79.30 and 79.80,'' Somaiya said.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the April-June period this fiscal -- the fastest in the last four quarters -- on account of better performance by the agriculture and services sectors.

India remained the fastest growing major economy as China registered economic growth of 0.4 per cent in the April-June 2022 quarter.

India's manufacturing sector activity in August witnessed the second-strongest improvement in operating conditions in nine months. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was little changed from July's reading of 56.4, posting 56.2 in August. PTI DRR Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 108.92.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.2 per cent to USD 93.50 per barrel due to concerns over slowing global growth.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 770.48 points or 1.29 per cent lower at 58,766.59, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 216.50 points or 1.22 per cent to 17,542.80.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they sold shares worth Rs 2,290.31 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)