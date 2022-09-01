Left Menu

HMSI posts 7 pc increase in dispatches in August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:50 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday said it has witnessed a 7 per cent year-on-year increase at 4,62,523 units in its wholesales last month.

The company had dispatched a total of 4,31,594 units in August 2021.

''Market performance is gaining steady momentum against previous month as well as year-on-year basis,'' Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

