HMSI posts 7 pc increase in dispatches in August
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:50 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday said it has witnessed a 7 per cent year-on-year increase at 4,62,523 units in its wholesales last month.
The company had dispatched a total of 4,31,594 units in August 2021.
''Market performance is gaining steady momentum against previous month as well as year-on-year basis,'' Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.
