Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL34 BIZ-LD-GST-COLLECTION GST collection rises 28% to Rs 1.43 lakh cr, festive season to drive mop-up New Delhi: India's tax collection from the sale of goods and services soared 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in July aided by rising demand, higher rates, and greater compliance.

DEL76 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex slides 770 points amid global market jitters; RIL top drag Mumbai: Equity indices buckled under selling pressure on Thursday as a bearish trend in global markets and concerns over aggressive rate hikes by central banks unnerved investors.

DEL80 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines by 4 paise to 79.56 against dollar on forex outflows Mumbai: The rupee declined by 4 paise to close at 79.56 against the US dollar on Thursday due to a stronger dollar in the global markets and foreign fund outflows from domestic equities.

DEL22 BIZ-LD MOODYS-GROWTH Moody's slashes India's economic growth forecast to 7.7% for 2022 New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022 to 7.7 per cent, citing dampening of economic momentum in coming quarters on rising interest rates, uneven monsoon, and slowing global growth.

DEL18 BIZ-LPG-ATF-PRICE Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 91.5/cylinder; ATF rates cut marginally New Delhi: The price of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants on Thursday was slashed by Rs 91.5 per cylinder on softening international prices, but oil companies have made no changes in rates of domestic cooking gas and rather began imposing limits on refills a user can order in a fortnight.

DEL17 BIZ-PMI-MANUFACTURING India's Aug mfg growth continues to trend higher on strong demand, easing inflation concerns: PMI New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity in August witnessed the second-strongest improvement in operating conditions in nine months, boosted by strengthening demand conditions and softening inflation concerns, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

DCM85 BIZ-CMIE-UNEMPLOYMENT India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high of 8.3 pc in Aug: CMIE Mumbai: India's unemployment rate surged to a one-year high of 8.3 per cent in August as employment sequentially fell by 2 million to 394.6 million, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

DCM78 BIZ-EDIBLE OIL-DUTY FinMin extends concessional customs duty on edible oil imports by 6 months till March 2023 New Delhi: The finance ministry has extended concessional customs duty on edible oil imports by another 6 months till March 2023, a move aimed at increasing domestic supply and keeping prices under control. DCM94 BIZ-NIFTY-ADANI ENTERPRISES Adani Enterprises to enter NSE's Nifty 50 index from Sep 30 New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd will replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30. DEL60 BIZ-LD-AUTO-SALES Auto sales in fast lane on easing chip shortage blues, festive demand New Delhi: Automakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kia reported robust growth in their vehicle dispatches in the domestic market for August buoyed by festive demand and easing of semiconductor shortage woes.

DCM66 BIZ-RECKITT-LD NARASIMHAN Laxman Narasimhan to step down as Reckitt CEO on September 30, search for successor begins New Delhi: Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Thursday said its CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down on September 30, 2022, after leading the company for three years.

DEL41 BIZ-SPICEJET-2NDLD SNAG SpiceJet's Delhi-Nashik plane returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag; DGCA to probe incident New Delhi: A SpiceJet plane, carrying 89 passengers, that took off for Nashik from the national capital on Thursday returned midway due to an ''autopilot'' snag and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)