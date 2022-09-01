Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:05 IST
Solar equipment maker Arctech opens joint venture manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Solar equipment maker Arctech has opened its first joint venture manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The company is a leading tracking, racking, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) solutions provider.

The joint venture Jash Energy's facility has been opened in Mundra and is modeled after Arctech's existing Chinese manufacturing base in both the automatic production line and world-class manufacturing management system, according to a statement.

''We have shipped more than 3.5 GW of tracking and racking products to India in the last few years. By having this local production plant, we can guarantee a shorter delivery timeline, quicker response to needs, and most of all, a more competitive pricing strategy,'' Gail Chen, General Manager of East Asia and India at Arctech, and Director and CEO of Jash Energy said in the statement.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

