Punjab govt to identify new quarries on private lands

The Punjab government has decided to identify and approve new quarries on private lands to provide sand and gravel at cheaper rates to people.

In a statement here, Minister for Mines and Geology Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said for approval of new sand or gravel quarries in the state, now land owners can submit an application of their land for identifying it as new pits and submit land ownership and other related documents in the office of the concerned executive engineer-cum-district mining.

The scrutiny or on-site inspection of the location which was shown as probable new quarries in the applications will be conducted by the sub-divisional level committee, the minister said. Based on the report of this committee, the new pits will be included in the district survey report, the minister said, adding that more information in this regard can be obtained from the website of the Mines and Geology department.

This decision will provide sand and gravel at cheaper prices to the people of the state, he added.

