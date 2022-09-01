Left Menu

13,000 people across 11 states/UTs applied for ration cards via common registration facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:31 IST
13,000 people across 11 states/UTs applied for ration cards via common registration facility

Nearly 13,000 people across 11 states/UTs have applied for availing ration cards under the common registration facility launched early last month.

The Centre had launched a common registration facility in 11 states and UTs to enable homeless people, destitutes, migrants and other eligible beneficiaries to apply for ration cards.

The National Food Security Act (NFSA) provides a maximum coverage for about 81.35 crore persons. At present, around 79.77 crore persons are given highly subsidised foodgrains under the Act. So, 1.58 crore more beneficiaries can be added.

The 'Common Registration Facility' (My Ration-My Right) aims to help states and Union Territories in expeditiously identifying the eligible beneficiaries and issuing ration cards to such people so that they can avail their legal entitlement under the NFSA.

The registration facility was launched on August 5 for 11 states/UTs, including Assam, Goa, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tripura and Uttrakhand.

''Response to this Common Registration Facility has been quite encouraging as is seen from the nearly 13,000 registration of individual in just 25 days, since the launching of this facility in 11 states/UTs,'' an official statement said.

A meeting was convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of Sudhanshu Pandey, food secretary, to further expand the coverage of common registration facility, with 12 more states/UTs.

The meeting also reviewed the readiness for further roll-out of common registration facility in these states.

All the participating states/UTs have shown willingness to come on board of this facility so that it helps them to obtain fresh data of potential beneficiaries for inclusion under NFSA, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022