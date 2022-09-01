Over 90 lakh direct benefit transfer payments are processed daily: IT ministry

Left Menu

On an average over 90 lakh direct benefit transfer payments are being processed in India daily to send money directly into the account of eligible beneficiaries of government schemes, an official statement said on Thursday.According to data shared by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on average 28.4 crore digital transactions are performed in a day.India is today leading the world in digital payments in particular and also becoming pre-eminent country in use of technology to improve citizens lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 21:42 IST
According to data shared by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on average 28.4 crore digital transactions are performed in a day.

''India is today leading the world in digital payments in particular and also becoming pre-eminent country in use of technology to improve citizens lives. Governance - The India stack and other various digital government solutions are now envy of the world's nations. India leads digital and digital leads India thanks to PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision,'' minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in the statement.

More than Rs 24.8 lakh crore has been transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode since 2013, Rs 6.3 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22 alone; on an average over 90 lakh DBT payments are processed daily as per data of FY22, the statement said.

As far as digital payments are concerned, more than 8,840 crore digital payment transactions performed during 2021-22 and nearly 3,300 crore in FY23 up to July 24 2022.

''This success story of India in creation of digital assets (DBT, JAM trinity, NPCI etc) can be an example from which not only 'developing' but also 'developed' countries may learn,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

