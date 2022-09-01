Left Menu

IndiGo's Delhi-Udaipur flight faces snag; DGCA grounds aircraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 23:53 IST
An IndiGo aircraft en route Udaipur returned to Delhi on Thursday due to ''engine vibrations'' and the plane has been grounded, according to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official.

The DGCA will probe the incident.

This was the second such incident on Thursday of a plane returning to the Delhi airport due to technical issues.

The official said the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

The plane landed safely and has been grounded. The DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, the official added.

In a statement, the airline said its Airbus flight 6E-6264 from Delhi to Udaipur returned back to Delhi due to a technical snag.

''All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft which operated to Udaipur,'' it added.

Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet plane that took off for Nashik from the national capital, carrying 89 passengers, returned midway due to an ''autopilot'' snag. This incident will also be probed by the DGCA.

