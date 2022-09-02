Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

- Limiting the profits that generators of low-carbon electricity make from sky-high wholesale power prices is one of a range of options being drawn up by the British government to help the new prime minister tackle the energy crisis. - The EU drugs regulator on Thursday recommended the approval of COVID-19 shots that target the Omicron variant, paving the way for their rollout across the bloc in autumn, when health authorities expect cases to rise.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 05:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 05:41 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government wins pension fund legal challenge over change to RPI https://on.ft.com/3q4E9tN - Starbucks taps head of Reckitt Benckiser as its new CEO https://on.ft.com/3AEV0s1

- Limit on profits of low-carbon generators in sights of new UK prime minister https://on.ft.com/3eaLsxf - EU drug regulator recommends approval of COVID vaccine boosters for Omicron https://on.ft.com/3edFonK

Overview - The UK government has won a High Court challenge by three major pension funds over the legality of a planned change to the calculation of inflation that they contend could leave millions of pensioners worse off.

- Starbucks Corp on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan, the outgoing head of Reckitt Benckiser, as its next chief executive officer. - Limiting the profits that generators of low-carbon electricity make from sky-high wholesale power prices is one of a range of options being drawn up by the British government to help the new prime minister tackle the energy crisis.

- The EU drugs regulator on Thursday recommended the approval of COVID-19 shots that target the Omicron variant, paving the way for their rollout across the bloc in autumn, when health authorities expect cases to rise. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

