PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

Overview - The UK government has won a High Court challenge by three major pension funds over the legality of a planned change to the calculation of inflation that they contend could leave millions of pensioners worse off.

- Starbucks Corp on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan, the outgoing head of Reckitt Benckiser, as its next chief executive officer. - Limiting the profits that generators of low-carbon electricity make from sky-high wholesale power prices is one of a range of options being drawn up by the British government to help the new prime minister tackle the energy crisis.

- The EU drugs regulator on Thursday recommended the approval of COVID-19 shots that target the Omicron variant, paving the way for their rollout across the bloc in autumn, when health authorities expect cases to rise. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

