Left Menu

S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 06:14 IST
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday.

"The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained. The comment came as the South Korean won hit the weakest level since April 2009 at 1,357.2 per dollar, having fallen more than 12% so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take on Trudeau; U.N. says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and more

World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022