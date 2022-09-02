S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday.

"The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained. The comment came as the South Korean won hit the weakest level since April 2009 at 1,357.2 per dollar, having fallen more than 12% so far this year.

