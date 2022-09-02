Left Menu

Truck breakdown on Outer Ring Road, repair work in central Delhi lead to snarls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 11:33 IST
Commuters in parts of central Delhi had a harrowing time on Friday morning navigating through the traffic.

A senior police officer said that a truck broke down on the Outer Ring Road, which caused heavy traffic on the stretch leading towards ITO from Sarai Kale Khan side.

The officer said two lanes on the stretch of the road where the truck broke down were open for traffic, and the police were working to ease the snarl.

Traffic near Shangri-La hotel near the Connaught Place area was also affected and moved at a slow pace.

The Delhi Traffic Police had on Saturday said a portion of Ashoka Road in central Delhi will remain closed for seven days due to repair work by a civic agency. The Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Dak Khana roundabout will remain closed for around seven days from Saturday.

Due to this, heavy traffic is expected at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj, and Windsor Place roundabouts, police had said.

