Rajasthan CM condoles death of six pilgrims in accident in Gujarat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Arvalli district. ''It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families,'' the chief minister tweeted. Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured.

The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

