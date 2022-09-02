Rajasthan CM condoles death of six pilgrims in accident in Gujarat
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarats Arvalli district. It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday expressed grief over the death of six pilgrims mowed down by a car while they were walking towards the temple town Ambaji in Gujarat's Arvalli district. ''It is sad to learn about the death of 6 pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families,'' the chief minister tweeted. Gehlot also wished a speedy recovery of the seven people injured.
The accident took place around 6 am on a road connecting Arvalli with adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvalli
- Gujarat
- Ashok Gehlot
- Ambaji
- Banaskantha
ALSO READ
CongressNuKaamBoleChe: 2022 on mind, Congress launches 'Kaam Bolta hai' campaign in Gujarat
AAP releases second list of 9 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls
Excess deaths in Gujarat double official COVID-19 mortality during first wave: Study
NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP Gujarat for inducting minor as party worker
AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections