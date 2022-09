BRIEF-Equinor Completes Exit Process From Russia

Equinor ASA: * EQUINOR COMPLETES EXIT PROCESS FROM RUSSIA

* EQUINOR COMPLETES EXIT PROCESS FROM RUSSIA * ON RUSSIA: EQUINOR CAN NOW CONFIRM THAT THE FULL EXIT FROM KHARYAGA HAS ALSO BEEN COMPLETED

* FOLLOWING THE EXIT FROM KHARYAGA, EQUINOR HAS NO REMAINING ASSETS OR PROJECTS IN RUSSIA * AS PART OF EXIT FROM KHARYAGA, EQUINOR HAS IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE SANCTIONS COVERED DECOMMISSIONING LIABILITIES ACCRUED AND OWED BY EQUINOR OVER YEARS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

