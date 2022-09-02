Volvo Cars August sales fall 4.6% year-on-year
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 02-09-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:45 IST
Sweden's Volvo Cars saw its August sales fall by 4.6% year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles, the Swedish car maker said in a statement.
Demand remained good, but production was hurt by component shortage as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China, the company added.
