Volvo Cars August sales fall 4.6% year-on-year

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 02-09-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 12:45 IST
Sweden's Volvo Cars saw its August sales fall by 4.6% year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles, the Swedish car maker said in a statement.

Demand remained good, but production was hurt by component shortage as well as power cuts and COVID-19 outbreaks in China, the company added.

