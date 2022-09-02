Left Menu

European shares nudge higher after rollercoaster week

European stocks reclaimed some lost ground on Friday following a brutal week underlined by mounting concerns over energy crisis, red-hot inflation data and sharply higher bets of an aggressive rate hike by the European Central Bank due next week. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, snapping five sessions of losses, although the index was set for a weekly loss of nearly 4% - its third straight weekly decline.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 13:16 IST
European shares nudge higher after rollercoaster week
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks reclaimed some lost ground on Friday following a brutal week underlined by mounting concerns over energy crisis, red-hot inflation data and sharply higher bets of an aggressive rate hike by the European Central Bank due next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, snapping five sessions of losses, although the index was set for a weekly loss of nearly 4% - its third straight weekly decline. Shares of Credit Suisse rose 3.2% after a source told Reuters that Switzerland's second-biggest bank is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs as part of a cost-reduction drive.

Auto and tech stocks led the gains, rising 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among other stocks, Equinor fell 1% after the Norwegian energy group said it has completed its exit from Russia.

Ryanair firmed nearly 2%, as the low-cost carrier saw a record number of passengers in August for the fourth straight month and consolidated its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022