UPL Corporation appoints Mike Frank as CEO of UPL's Global Crop Protection business
- Country:
- India
Agriculture solutions provider UPL Corporation, the flagship company of UPL Ltd for global operations, has announced the appointment of Mike Frank as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its global Crop Protection (CP) business.
Frank will also be a member of the UPL Crop Protection Board of Directors, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
UPL's Global Crop Protection (CP) business manages all CP assets outside of India.
Frank had joined UPL Ltd in early 2022, as president and Chief operating officer of UPL's Crop Protection business based out of its London headquarters.
He played a significant role in driving sustainable solutions in global food value chain networks to advance its OpenAg purpose.
''Frank was the natural choice to lead this transition, bringing extensive experience leading global agriculture companies... Mike has already demonstrated an impressive leadership style, entrepreneurial mindset and a strong commitment to strengthening organisational culture,'' Group CEO of UPL and chairman of UPL Corporation Jai Shroff said.
''I am very excited to work with our passionate organisation and Board of Directors as we transform our company to become the leading provider of differentiated and sustainable solutions,'' Frank added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
It's going to be long-term proposition for India to reorient foreign policy away from Russia, says US
SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed three-member CoA will not take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association.
India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA) and All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) To Set Up 'GoldCraft' - An Integrated Gems, Gold and Jewellery Manufacturing Park at Navi Mum
Indian Olympic Association moves SC against Delhi HC order to set up three-member Committee of Administrators to take it over.
Monster.com back with TRIUMPH 2.0: India's largest D&I career fair and recruitment drive