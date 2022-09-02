Learning in-demand skills can ensure greater access to opportunities: LinkedIn

As more organizations embrace a hybrid way of work, skill sets for jobs are shifting, and learning in-demand skills can ensure greater access to opportunities, according to LinkedIn.

To help employees identify these skills and future-proof their careers, LinkedIn On Friday launched the new upskilling data with 'Skills Evolution 2022' and 'Future of Skills 2022'.

Based on member skills data of LinkedIn's 92 million members in India, the Skills Evolution report features the top 10 rising skills, and Future of Skills 2022 data showcases the top rising skills across popular jobs and industries.

Globally, a change of around 25 percent has been observed in skill sets for jobs in the past five years and is expected to change by 41 percent by 2025, according to LinkedIn.

The top 10 skills in India in 2022 are Business Development, Marketing, Sales & Marketing, Engineering, SQL, Sales, Java, Sales Management, Microsoft Azure, and Spring Boot.

For Corporate Services in India, skills have changed by an average of 41.6 percent since 2015, LinkedIn said.

Changes in the financial landscape reflect the rise in popularity of skills like GST, TDS, Statutory Audit, and Income Tax, compared to 2015 when skills like team & vendor management, recruitment, and negotiation were popular.

For Software & IT Services in India, 6 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

These additions include knowledge of new tools (Spring Boot), software (Jenkins), languages (Python, C), and cloud computing platforms (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services), LinkedIn said.

As media goes online, skills like Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Web Content Writing, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Blogging, Social Media Optimization (SMO), and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) dominate the list.

For Finance in India, skills have changed by an average of 28.4 percent since 2015.

Branch Banking and Branch Operations feature amongst the new skills, indicating a focus on offline service. Banking software Finacle is the newest and the only banking software skill to feature on this year's list.

For Healthcare in India, skills have changed by an average of 30.2 percent since 2015.

Pharmacovigilance and Good Clinical Practice feature are among the newest additions to the list, indicating a growing consideration for safety, integrity, and well-being in the industry, as per LinkedIn.

