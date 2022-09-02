Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:46 IST
IOC raises 2,500 cr in debt at interest lower than sovereign
Indian Oil Corporation Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, raised Rs 2,500 crore in debt through non-convertible debentures (NCD) at an interest rate lower than government bonds, its director (finance) Sandeep Gupta said on Friday.

''Today, Indian Oil fetched a competitive price of a 5-year unsecured NCD issue at an annual fixed coupon of 7.14 percent,'' he told PTI.

This coupon rate is lower than the prevailing annualized yield of benchmark G-Sec for similar maturity.

The prevailing annualized yield of 5-year G-Sc is at 7.16 percent.

The NCDs, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, were rated AAA by Crisil and Icra.

''Pricing of the NCS was undertaken over online bidding platform of NSE Ltd with a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and greenshoe of Rs 1,500 crore, aggregating to Rs 2,500 crore,'' he said.

The issue got an overwhelming response and was oversubscribed by more than 8 times of the base issue size by investors, encompassing retirement funds and banks.

The bonds will be allotted to investors on September 6, he added.

IOC had previously in February raised Rs 1,500 crore through a bonds issue at a coupon rate of 6.14 percent. That was lower than similar maturing government bond trading at an annualized yield of 6.29 percent.

That issue marked the return of the company to the onshore bond market after a gap of more than a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

