Left Menu

China stocks post biggest weekly fall in 7 on COVID flare-ups

China stocks posted their biggest weekly drop in seven on Friday, as some big cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions to contain fresh outbreaks, clouding the outlook for an economic recovery. ** The CSI 300 Index lost 0.5% on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-09-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 14:48 IST
China stocks post biggest weekly fall in 7 on COVID flare-ups
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks posted their biggest weekly drop in seven on Friday, as some big cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions to contain fresh outbreaks, clouding the outlook for an economic recovery.

** The CSI 300 Index lost 0.5% on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** The Hang Seng Index declined 0.7% and the Hang Seng China Composite Index dropped 1%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index dropped 2%, while the Hang Seng Index slumped 3.6%. Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly fall since July 15. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.5% for the week. ** Other Asian stock markets also fell ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, as investors braced for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

** A central bank spokesperson said China has room to adjust monetary policy as stimulus measures to support the pandemic-hit economy have been restrained and consumer inflation remains under control. ** The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu remained under a lockdown, while some districts of tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs.

** "Investor sentiment was dampened again, mainly due to the COVID flare-up... discounting the resumed easing cycle and housing market stabilisation policies," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. ** Real estate developers and consumer staples companies lost more than 1% each.

** Semiconductor stocks jumped 1.5%, helping the information technology sector rise 1.2%, after fresh U.S. crackdown on China's semiconductor industry raised hopes for more domestic stimulus for the sector. * Nomura analysts maintained their view that Beijing will keep its zero-COVID policy at least until March 2023, when a political reshuffle is fully completed following the 20th National Congress in October.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants lost 1.4%, even as a senior Chinese securities regulator said China would implement its audit agreement with the United States and strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors. ** Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong tumbled nearly 4%, with Country Garden Services Holdings down 11.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022