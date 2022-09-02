China stocks post biggest weekly fall in 7 on COVID flare-ups

China stocks posted their biggest weekly drop in seven on Friday, as some big cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions to contain fresh outbreaks, clouding the outlook for an economic recovery.

** The CSI 300 Index lost 0.5% on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1%. ** The Hang Seng Index declined 0.7% and the Hang Seng China Composite Index dropped 1%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index dropped 2%, while the Hang Seng Index slumped 3.6%. Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly fall since July 15. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.5% for the week. ** Other Asian stock markets also fell ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, as investors braced for more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

** A central bank spokesperson said China has room to adjust monetary policy as stimulus measures to support the pandemic-hit economy have been restrained and consumer inflation remains under control. ** The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu remained under a lockdown, while some districts of tech hub Shenzhen extended curbs.

** "Investor sentiment was dampened again, mainly due to the COVID flare-up... discounting the resumed easing cycle and housing market stabilisation policies," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. ** Real estate developers and consumer staples companies lost more than 1% each.

** Semiconductor stocks jumped 1.5%, helping the information technology sector rise 1.2%, after fresh U.S. crackdown on China's semiconductor industry raised hopes for more domestic stimulus for the sector. * Nomura analysts maintained their view that Beijing will keep its zero-COVID policy at least until March 2023, when a political reshuffle is fully completed following the 20th National Congress in October.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants lost 1.4%, even as a senior Chinese securities regulator said China would implement its audit agreement with the United States and strengthen communication with foreign institutional investors. ** Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong tumbled nearly 4%, with Country Garden Services Holdings down 11.8%.

