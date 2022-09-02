Jharkhand: Over 1 crore people link Voter IDs with Aadhaar

Over 1 crore people in Jharkhand have linked their Voter IDs with Aadhaar, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The campaign for the process began on August 1 and till the end of last month, 1,00,70,478 people have linked their Voter IDs with Aadhaar, it said.

There are 2,42,68,697 voters in the state, and so far, 41.50 per cent of them have linked the two IDs.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said Pakur recorded 63.15 per cent voters linking the two IDs -- the highest in the state, followed by Godda at 59.92 per cent and Saraikela at 59.16 per cent. Ichagar assembly constituency recorded 66.72 per voters linking the two IDs, while Maheshpur was second at 65.58 per cent and Kharswan third at 63.23 per cent, the statement said. The urban constituencies, however, recorded a low response.

Ranchi recorded the lowest response at 14.22 per cent, followed by Jamshedpur (West) at 16.7 per cent and Bokaro 17.61 per cent.

