Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not be attending the Braemar Highland Gathering, an event in the Scotland, this weekend, a Buckingham Palace source said on Friday.
The decision was taken with the Queen's comfort in mind the source said, adding Prince Charles, heir to the throne, will be attending as planned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scotland
- Britain
- Prince Charles
- Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scotland museum signs deal to return 7 ancient artefacts to India
Scotland museum signs deal to return 7 ancient artefacts to India
Police Scotland issue appeal as 3 Indian students killed in road crash
Rugby-England to begin Women's Six Nations title defence against Scotland
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland