Maha: Biometric attendance mandatory at govt offices in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 15:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The district collectorate in Maharashtra's Nagpur has made biometric attendance system mandatory government offices in the region, an official said on Friday.

As per a release issued by the district information office (DIO), collector Vipin Itankar has made biometric attendance mandatory in all collectorate offices from Thursday.

All officers and workers will have to register their attendance in the biometric format and their salary will be released based on their attendance, the official said.

The collector has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and e-district project manager (Maha-IT) to present biometric attendance at 10.30 am every day, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

