AMTOI (Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India), Eastern Region Seminar, to discuss Ports & Infra development in Eastern Region, along with opportunities & challenges.

02-09-2022. Kolkata Kolkata, on 7th September 2022, will witness the Regional Seminar of AMTOI, the only Pan India trade body in shipping and logistics industry for MTOs registered with Director General Shipping along with important associate members like CFS operators, tank container operators, ship owners, shipping agents, and Air Freight owners. The primary agenda is to discuss ports & infra development in Eastern Region, along with opportunities & challenges. Owners & senior professionals of organisations within the industry domain will be attending the conference as delegates along with related service providers. Shri Vineet Kumar, IRSEE, Chairman of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Port will be gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest and the key note speaker. Guests of honour Shri Sabyasachi Hajara, Ex CMD of Shipping Corporation of India and current Chair – Logistics of BCC&I will be gracing the occasion along with Shri Ashutosh Jaiswal, Chair (Kol Chapter) NACFS and President International Logistics & CFS of Century Plywood Group, that has become the major stakeholder in the Kidderpore terminal of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Port. Also to be present is Shri Xerrxes Master of the Masters Group having Pan India presence and the current President of AMTOI. According to the convener of the Eastern Region Chapter Brij Lakhotia who is also the MD of Pinnacle Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd, ''there is an gargantuan scope of development in eastern region especially Ports and Infra development to further bring down the cost index of logistics and contribute to the growth of eastern region and the country as a whole. There are opportunities and there are challenges as well”. These are the key points that will be the core agenda of discussion amongst the delegates.'' AMTOI under whose aegis the seminar is being conducted is the only Pan India trade body in shipping and logistics industry with current membership strength of over 300+ MTO's ( Multimodal Transport Operators) across India.

