Goyal's US visit next week: To meet US Trade Representative, secretary of commerce

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:16 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with his American counterparts next week in the US to discuss ways to boost trade and investments ties, an official statement said on Friday.

The minister will be on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles from September 5 to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

He will also interact with eminent business persons, US officials, and industry leaders during the visit to enhance the partnership between the nations and strengthen trade and economic ties, it said.

''The visit would focus upon emphasizing the attractiveness of India as the most preferred investment destination,'' the commerce ministry said.

The two-day IPEF meet will be held from September 8 in Los Angeles.

He will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting.

The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo.

It seeks to strengthen economic partnerships among participating countries to enhance resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness, and competitiveness in the region.

The 14 members of the IPEF are -- Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the US.

In this ministerial meeting, discussions will be held around four pillars relating to trade, supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy.

Further, Goyal is expected to interact with globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship, and academic communities in the Bay Area, specifically in the Silicon Valley, to undertake focused discussions with American companies looking to invest or expand in India across sectors like electronics (including semiconductors), technology, and fintech.

There would also be interactive sessions with key players in the startup ecosystem, including funds, venture capitalists, angel investors, and unicorns.

The focus would also be to promote and facilitate investments and expansion by key American players in India across strategic sectors; engage with the vibrant startup community there to explore greater partnerships with the Indian startup ecosystem, and mobilize global capital for domestic markets.

The US surpassed China to become India's top trading partner in 2021-22. According to data from the commerce ministry, trade between the US and India stood at USD 119.42 billion in 2021-22 as against USD 80.51 billion in 2020-21.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

