KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA REPORT

The total offerings at the Kolkata weekly tea auction 35 amounted to 1,70,793 packages comprising 76,559 packages of CTC, 65,509 packages of Orthodox leaf, 3,693 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 25,032 packages of Dust teas during Sale-35 which was held on August 30 and 31st,2022, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday.

There was a good demand for this week's CTC offerings and 17,28,727 kg of different categories of teas was sold at an average price of Rs.244.84 per kg. Around 54.19 percent of the total quantity was sold at above Rs 250 per kg and 14.46 percent was sold at below Rs 150 per kg. Western India and other internals witnessed fair support and exporters marked good support.

Orthodox offerings witnessed strong demand and 13,10,219 kg of different types were claimed at an average price of Rs 316.38 per kg. About 79.07 percent of the total quantity was sold at a higher price level while only 4.13 percent was sold at a lower price level. The Middle East operated actively. The countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) also saw good support but Hindustan Unilever was selective.

Darjeeling teas met with fair demand during this session. A total of 43,927 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 285.85 per kg. Only 13.6 percent of the total quantity was claimed above Rs 500 per kg while more than 45.9 percent was sold at below Rs 200 per kg. All sorts tended easier due to the absence of export inquiry. They were very selective, he added.

Internals witnessed good support while Hindustan Unilever operated selectively.

Dust teas marked good demand during this auction. A total of 7,34,297 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs.245.75 per kg. Around 49.7 percent of the total quantity was demanded at above Rs 250 per kg and about 15.58 percent was claimed at below Rs 150 per kg. Major blenders were active. Western India registered good support on liquoring lines. Other internals also operated.

