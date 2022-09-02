London Heathrow airport: Terminal 2 evacuated over suspicious item

London Heathrow Airport on Friday said Terminal 2 had been evacuated in response to a suspicious item, with police saying they were investigating an unattended bag.

"Our teams are working with the police in response to a potentially suspicious item identified at Terminal 2. As a precaution, passengers have been temporarily moved away from the area," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)