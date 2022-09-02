Bellona Hospitality launches four new restaurants in Bengaluru

Bellona Hospitality launched four new restaurants at Phoenix Market City in Whitefield, Bengaluru amidst great fanfare last week. The launch of restaurants – Ishaara, Dobaara, Cha Cha Cha and Allora Café saw the glam brigade in attendance. and also the spokesperson for Bellona made sure the guests were looked after well. While the cocktails from Dobaara made sure to keep the guests happy, hors d’oeuvres from these 4 restaurants kept people asking for more.

Ram and Sheetal Chugh, Mamta Roy, Rekha Ghosh, Sonya and Vishal Suri, Behram Siganporia, Wanitha Ashok, Babita Sharma, Kawal Malhotra were seen enjoying the 4 venues - one experience.

Bellona Hospitality Services Ltd., the Food & Beverage arm of Phoenix Mills Group, has introduced a bouquet of exciting culinary offerings to the vibrant culinary landscape of Bengaluru.

Speaking about bringing the iconic restaurants to Bengaluru, Mr Prashant Issar, the spokesperson for the brand, says, “We at Bellona Hospitality have embarked on a journey of creating exciting Food & Beverage offerings at all the Phoenix Malls across the country. Our products are designed to flourish in busy places, adding to the buzz and bustle.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

