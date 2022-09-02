Ramco Systems Defense to provide Aviation M&E suite to GA-ASI

United States-based Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated on Friday said it would provide its aviation maintenance and engineering suite version 5.9 to support the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions programme of unmanned aerial systems maker, General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI).

Ramco Systems Defense and Security is a wholly-owned subsidiary of aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation.

General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc would use the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services provided by Ramco, a company statement said.

''With deep functional and technical capabilities, the solution (offered by Ramco) will integrate General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, operations globally and enable the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions programme to support its customers...,'' the statement said.

Ramco Systems, aviation, aerospace and defence, chief customer officer, Manoj Kumar Singh said, ''securing the trust of a world leader in unmanned aerial systems is a landmark achievement for Ramco, and reflects the flexibility of Ramco software in catering to this unique segment...'' ''By harnessing Ramco's innovative features, we will work with General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems to improve the operational efficiency of its SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions programme,'' he said.

Ramco's Aviation Software would offer modules covering maintenance planning and execution, engineering and fleet airworthiness management, supply chain management, among others.

''General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has the unique opportunity to deploy Ramco's out of the box and industry leading aviation sustainment solutions to help meet our end goal of having right part at the right location, at the right time and at the right price point,'' General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Vice-President (Sustainment), Sam Richardson said. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems with the deployment of software, it would be able to manage its global warehouses and enable customers to order parts and get real time updates on the progress of maintenance and repair tasks, the statement added.

