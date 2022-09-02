Left Menu

Steel prices in India to remain under pressure over near future: Icra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:25 IST
Steel prices in India to remain under pressure over near future: Icra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Icra on Friday said it expects steel prices to remain under pressure in the country over the near future as the prices in the domestic market cannot be cushioned from the global trends.

The rating agency also expects the steel demand in the domestic market to grow at 7-8 per cent in the current financial year, making the country the fastest-growing large steel markets globally this year.

''We expect domestic steel prices to remain under pressure over the near term, since domestic steel prices cannot be insulated from the trends emerging in global steel markets,'' Icra Senior Vice-President & Group Head, Corporate Sector Jayanta Roy said.

Domestic steel mills face a tough time ahead as the external environment is becoming more and more challenging in key global consumption markets.

The steel demand in China, which accounted for 52 per cent of the global demand in 2021, is witnessing a decline as the economy prepares for the combined impact of the property bubble, strict zero Covid lockdowns, and a severe ongoing heatwave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022