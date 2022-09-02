Appinventiv joined hands with the Govt. of India to create the iconic ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which reached over 200 Million

New Delhi, 2nd September 2022: Appinventiv, a leading digital transformation company led the iconic #HarGharTiranga campaign as the official partner of the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. With the sole purpose of imbibing love for our nation and bringing the flag home, Har Ghar Tiranga became an instant hit among Indians this year. With the country celebrating its 75th Independence Day ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the campaign added a symbolic spark to build a personal connection with the Tiranga. As part of the initiative, Appinventiv was responsible for an excellent virtual and physical coverage of the digital campaign that reached over 200 million people. The digital campaigns delivered over 500% of the original commitment, reaching every Indian household in a record time of 10 days. Appinventiv kicked off the Tiranga Utsav on 2nd August 2022, as a tribute to the birth anniversary of the man who designed the National Flag of India - Shri Pingali Venkayya. With over 50,000 people in attendance, the occasion was graced by the presence of Shri. Amit Shah, the Home & Cooperation Minister of India, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism & Culture of India, and Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India. The Utsav saw live performances by Kailash Kher, Harshdeep Kaur, and Ragini Makkhar, amongst other prominent celebrities. As part of the campaign, Appinventiv created a nation-wide stir on almost all prominent social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Koo, Snapchat, Medium, and Instagram, among others. The company also brilliantly executed the live coverage on all digital channels of the Ministry of Culture and Amrit Mahotsav. But the rousing reception about the campaign and the awareness among the people did not stop here. It boosted the pride of bringing the flag home leading to the sale of nearly 30 crore flags across the country. It generated over 500 crores in revenue for the Govt. of India, thus impacting the economy positively. The campaign garnered the support of millions of users across the country, including iconic celebrities and industrialists like Amitabh Bachchan, Ratan Tata, Rajanikanth, MS Dhoni, among others. As the campaign gained momentum, the top creators of India also showered immense love by participating in the initiative, making it a smashing success. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was created to invoke a feeling of pride amongst Indians and build patriotism towards our country. An estimated 20 crore households proudly hoisted the flag at home as a result of the awareness created by the campaign. One of the highlights of #HarGharTiranga campaign was the Twitter hashtags that were trending on top for several days. While more than six crore selfies were uploaded with the Tiranga on the official website, scores of tweets flooded Twitter, making it a towering success. ''Appinventiv believes in initiatives that can benefit the people of the country and imbibe a feeling of oneness. With the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we helped every Indian resonate pride and honor of having the Tiranga at home. The idea was to create a bigger impact on the minds of the young generation and enable the country to speak one language of Independence,'' says Saurabh Singh, Director of Appinventiv. The Appinventiv team went on to create a unique level of personalization by printing and distributing over 500,000 flags, 100,000 T-shirts and other merchandise, and pushed over 25,00,000 WhatsApp messages and IVRS to propel the campaign and the deep meaning behind it. Appinventiv stirred the emotions of every Indian household and lived up to its expectations from the Govt. of India of imbibing the spirit of being an Indian. About: Appinventiv (a CMMi3 company) is a leading digital transformation and product development company redefining experiences through disruptive technological evolution. It is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with operations across multiple locations in India. With an employee strength of over 1000+ people, the company offers its services to the government and multiple industries globally. The expansion of operations and innovative solutions has also helped them play an integral part in digitizing the Qatar government.

It has won several prestigious awards, including the award by The Entrepreneur. Today, the company has expanded its operations and has a global footprint with six new branches in Canada, the UAE, and the US.

