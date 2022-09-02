Logistics firm NimbusPost opens 30 fulfillment centres in overseas markets

Tech-driven logistics firm NimbusPost on Friday said it has opened 30 fulfillment centers in overseas markets to ease supply chains of the D2C brands and e-commerce merchants.

These new facilities will enable the company to process an additional 1,50,000 and 100,000 orders per day in India and overseas, respectively, NimbusPost said.

The company possesses 6-million sq ft warehousing capacity, including one million abroad. It has 540 warehousing facilities in the country.

The move to add the new fulfillment centres is a part of the strategic planning for the upcoming festive season and will help the company prepare for receiving, storing and shipping products to customers efficiently and seamlessly, it stated.

With e-commerce businesses looking to accommodate a surge in demand for online products and services, NimbusPost looks to not only ease the pressure on its fulfillment centres but, with the new addition of warehouses, also streamline its business operations, the company said.

