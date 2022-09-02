Left Menu

Bombay Mercantile Co-op Bank more than doubles NPA recoveries in FY22

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank more than doubled its NPA recoveries to Rs 13.54 crore in the fiscal ended March 2022.In FY21, the banks non-performing assets NPA recoveries stood at Rs 6.10 crore.FY22, the bank registered a profit of Rs 2.36 crore despite the impacts of two Corona waves and their continuing after effects, its chairman Zeeshan Mehdi told shareholders at the banks annual general meeting on Friday.The bank also launched its mobile banking app in FY22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:52 IST
Bombay Mercantile Co-op Bank more than doubles NPA recoveries in FY22
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank more than doubled its NPA recoveries to Rs 13.54 crore in the fiscal ended March 2022.

In FY21, the bank's non-performing assets (NPA) recoveries stood at Rs 6.10 crore.

FY22, the bank registered a profit of Rs 2.36 crore despite the impacts of two Corona waves and their continuing after effects, its chairman Zeeshan Mehdi told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting on Friday.

The bank also launched its mobile banking app in FY22. And RTGS and NEFT transactions are also being made through the app, he said.

''During the year, we have also implemented UPI and BBPS services, and our customers can now make payments through Paytm, Google Pay and other payment platforms.

''Your bank is in the process of centralising operations, which will result in operational efficiencies and shorten turn-around time,'' the chairman said.

The bank will shortly foray into the insurance and mutual funds business and it has received approval from the RBI already. It will further add to the bank's growing revenue, Mehdi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022