Trinity Gaming India Kickstarts a Nationwide Talent Hunt for Gamers Across 24 Cities in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Trinity Gaming India, a leading gaming content & marketing firm, announces the launch of a talent hunt and gamer onboarding program called ‘Next Level’ in partnership with Facebook Gaming. The program will enable gaming enthusiasts at the college level to become professional gamers with the prospect of future revenue streams and careers. Trinity Gaming India, which already works with a captive 40 mngamers community, with this initiative will further build talent for sectoral growth. The Next Level program will go across 24 cities over the next three months starting from the 5th of September till the 2nd of December, 2022. According to the latest KPMG report, India’s gaming sector is all set to hit the USD 5 billion mark by 2025. Trinity Gaming India aims to support the Indian youth in making a successful, legitimate career in gaming content creation. The program ‘Next Level’ is designed in a way that gaming enthusiasts and even beginners will acquire the right skill set and market visibility to start generating income. Students will undergo formal training once onboarded with ‘Next Level’ paving their way to join the Indian gaming sector. The program will consist of day-long events at colleges across 24 cities; focused on training and mentoring students on how to pursue a career in Gaming. The students will also have the opportunity to interact with local gaming creators who have built successful careers on Facebook Gaming and get hands-on experience on how to play games and live stream. Shivam Rao, Co-founder of Trinity Gaming India, said, “We are very excited to launch the Next Level Program as Trinity Gaming’s aim is to pave the way for budding gaming content creators. Through this event, we will focus on creating awareness about gaming as a concrete career and how gamers can monetize their passion for gaming. Through this initiative, we will not only guide the talented students but also give them hands-on experience and make them learn about the world of gaming.” Gaming Influencer GodPraveenYT said, “I wanted to thank Trinity Gaming India for organizing a gaming event called ''Next Level'', honestly I am very excited about the event. I appreciate the efforts made for the youth of India. This is going to help our youth grow and find a path for their career. I personally believe this would be a great opportunity for students to learn from the experienced team.” For more information, do follow Trinity Gaming India Facebook and Instagram handles. About Trinity Gaming India Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur duo Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao, Trinity Gaming India is a leading gaming content & marketing company. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the company operates in other geographies like South East Asia (Singapore) and MENA (Dubai). The company has a threefold approach, catering to publishers, platforms, and brands with an aim to build India’s largest talent pool in the gaming community. Trinity is a Creator Service Provider (CSP) for Facebook and is exclusive to the Facebook Gaming Partner Program for the South Asian Region, The company also caters to Krafton in India by exclusively facilitating content, event, and marketing activities for the brand in the country.

For more information, please visit www.trinitygaming.in.

